Confederate monuments, street names could be thing of past in Atlanta

After the controversy over Confederate monuments heated up across the state this summer, a special committee in Atlanta is making a recommendation about their future in the city.

A final decision Monday night came down from an 11 person committee selected to decide the fate of Confederate monuments and street names in Atlanta. For some residents living in the city, the reaction is "it's about time."

The committee would like the city to remove the Peachtree Battle monument on Peachtree Battle Avenue, the James Calhoun portrait hanging inside the state house and the Peace Monument at Piedmont Park. The committee is also looking at changing the name of as many as 32 streets in the city that reference the Confederacy.

Atlanta resident James Coleman says the move is long overdue.

"As an African-American, I get tired of seeing all this Confederate monuments, names, even a parade to honor Captain James W. English, a man who put African-Americans into slavery," said Coleman.

Mayor Kasim Reed expects to have the recommendations from the committee on his desk by November 20.

