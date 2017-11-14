Suspect scuffles with officer before crashing in attempt to flee scene

A man is in custody after he fought with an officer during a traffic stop before leading police on a chase down I-75 in an incident that was caught on dash cam.

According to police, 21 year-old Randolph Tilton of Gulf Breeze, Florida was speeding down I-75 in Crisp County when he was pulled over by Lieutenant Ben Sumner. Tilton's license was suspended and when Sumner tried to place him in custody, Tilton wrestled with Sumner before breaking free and speeding off.

Tilton got off at the 16th Avenue exit near Cordele and crashed into a concrete divider. He fled the scene on foot but was later apprehended near an air conditioning business.

He is currently at the Crisp County Detention Center and is facing the following charges:

Obstruction of hindering law enforcement officers

Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer

Speeding in excess of minimum limits

Driving while license suspended

Possession of open alcohol container

Tilton is also facing several other traffic-related charges.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.