Grassroots organization starts petition to recall Georgia Sec. of State Brian Kemp

A grassroots petition drive is trying to do something that has never happened in Georgia history: recall the secretary of state.

The group, calling “A Voice for All Georgia”, is collecting signature to oust Secretary of State Brian Kemp. Organizers say the recall petition is because of his handling of security breaches involving voter data and the recent wipe of elections servers housed at Kennesaw State University.

“He is responsible for all the voting in Georgia,” a member of the group said. “Now, whether KSU did it, whoever did it, it still falls on him. He took the oath of office.”

Kemp fired back on Facebook, writing "I have a proven track record of fighting and winning. This Democracy spring activist who wants to recall me is next."

A spokesperson for Kemp added: “This is nothing more than a desperate attempt at political relevance and, of course, the media is quick to report it in spite of this group’s lackluster following. Secretary Kemp remains committed to secure, accessible, and fair elections in Georgia, and he will fight back against any group’s efforts to erode confidence at the ballot box.”

To put the recall on the ballot, the group would need to collect nearly 800,000 signatures of registered voters by Dec. 27.

