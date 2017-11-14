Grassroots organization starts petition to recall Georgia Sec. of State Brian Kemp

A grassroots petition drive is trying to do something that has never happened in Georgia history: recall the secretary of state.More >
CBS46 talked with candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms for the first in a series of in-depth conversations. For Bottoms, winning against an unprecedented crowd of qualified candidates for mayor was a herculean task, but beating Mary Norwood will be just as hard.More >
Former mayoral candidate John Eaves says Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood had unfair advantages that got them into the runoff -- current mayor Kasim Reed.More >
Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood will advance to a runoff in the race for mayor of Atlanta. The runoff is a result of no candidate getting 50 percent of the vote.More >
City leaders are scrambling to comply with providing voting materials in Spanish to Gwinnett County’s large Latino population.More >
In the crowded race for mayor of the city if Atlanta, most candidates have focused on trying to generate name recognition. As the top candidates began to emerge, the claws came out.More >
Two of the five deadliest mass shootings happened in the last 35 days, and the same familiar debate rages online.More >
Mary Norwood, one of the front-runners in the race to replace Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, is doing damage control after a woman claims the Norwood campaign is violating her rights.More >
We're just one day away from Election Day and there's a new front-runner in the race to replace Kasim Reed for mayor of Atlanta.More >
CBS46 spoke with Atlanta mayoral candidate Vincent Fort, who's not one of the money leaders, but in third place, according to the latest independent poll.More >
