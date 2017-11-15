3 killed after fiery crash near Canton

The driver and two passengers are dead after a fiery car crash in Georgia.

Multiple media outlets report it happened about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 75 northbound. Cherokee County Sheriff's spokeswoman Sgt. Marianne

Kelley says the sport utility vehicle traveled down an embankment and caught fire after hitting a tree. Kelley says the vehicle's engine was pushed up into the driver's compartment area, pushed back and under.

Kelley says the impact and the fire caused so much damage that investigators were not able to find the license tag and could not even identify, at first, the kind of vehicle involved.

She says deputies believe all three victims were adults. Their names have not been released.

What caused the crash remains under investigation.

