Removing Confederate monuments, changing street names could prove to be costly measure

As a special committee makes recommendations to the mayor and city council of Atlanta on the removal and renaming of Confederate monuments and streets, the cost of making it all happen is moving to the forefront.

A final decision came down Monday night from an 11 person committee selected to decide the fate of Confederate monuments and street names in Atlanta.

The committee would like the city to remove the Peachtree Battle monument on Peachtree Battle Avenue, the James Calhoun portrait hanging inside the state house and the Peace Monument at Piedmont Park. The committee is also looking at changing the name of as many as 32 streets in the city that reference the Confederacy.

Changing street names will prove to be expensive. New signs must be made and city maps must be updated. Emergency responders, mapping companies and the U.S.P.S. and package delivery services will have to be notified.

The process to change the names won't come quickly either. Once the city agrees on a new name, homeowners and renters on the street will be contacted, and 75 percent of them have to agree on the change, under Atlanta city code.

Then, there are public hearings where residents can voice their concerns. Afterward, the city council would have to vote yes or no on changing the name of the street.

And if the name is changed, what would you change it to? Some caution against naming a street after people, especially someone still living because it could come back to haunt the city if that person goes from being famous to infamous.

There are all things we could find out in the coming weeks. Mayor Kasim Reed expects to have the recommendations from the committee on his desk by November 20.

