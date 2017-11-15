Taylor Swift draws a crowd at Nashville Target location

Pop icon Taylor Swift surprised several customers at a Nashville Target location after she walked in to buy a few items.

The singer took picture and posed for videos while waiting in line to buy two magazines.

One customer tweeted a picture of the pop princess, asking the question, "Was Taylor Swift really able to walk into Target and only buy a few things? How did she do it? I mean, it's impossible."

shes at a target in nashville generous relatable queen pic.twitter.com/1eAO11K4b3 — STEPUTATION (@bIankspace) November 15, 2017

