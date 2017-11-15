Firefighters rescue three cats from burning home

Firefighters in Clayton County went above and beyond the call of duty after rescuing three cats from a house fire early Tuesday morning.

The firefighters were able to rescue the kitties from the home and afterward applied animal oxygen masks to them to help them recover. The tiny oxygen masks were donated by the Humane Society of Clayton County.

None of the cute kitties or anyone inside the home were injured.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

Check out a slideshow of pictures of the rescued kitties!

