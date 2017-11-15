Free food for 1 year off the table after Chick-fil-A catering van found

The Chick-fil-A location in Cartersville was offering free food for a year for information leading to the arrest of a suspect accused of stealing a catering van from the restaurant on Sunday but the offer is no longer valid.

That's because the van was located in Acworth on Wednesday.

The van was stolen from the parking lot of the Chick-fil-A Cherokee Place in Cartersville at around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Surveillance video shows a white man with long dark hair walking around the area in which the van was stolen.

Please call Cartersville Police at 770-401-1239 if you have any information.

