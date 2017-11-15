Students evacuated after pipe bursts in school cafeteria

Students at a Fulton County elementary school have been evacuated following a burst pipe inside the cafeteria early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at Cleveland Avenue Elementary School on Hapeville Road in southwest Atlanta around 8 a.m. after an HVAC malfunction caused a pipe to burst.

Students have been moved to a gymnasium and no injuries have been reported.

The school district released this statement regarding the incident Wednesday morning:

"This morning there was an issue with an air conditioner system at Cleveland Ave. Elementary that became under pressure and produced a loud noise in the cafeteria. The Atlanta Fire Department was called and members of APS facilities responded to the scene immediately. Out of an abundance of caution the building was evacuated. All students and staff are safe. We expect to reopen the building soon after we receive an all-clear."

Students were transferred to Heritage Academy.

