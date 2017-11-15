Students evacuated after pipe bursts in school cafeteria

For more than 50 years, Gilbert Young has let his artwork tell the story. But on this day, he had no other choice but to tell the story himself.More >
For more than 50 years, Gilbert Young has let his artwork tell the story. But on this day, he had no other choice but to tell the story himself.More >
A new study found 90,000 children in metro Atlanta don't have access to early childhood care.More >
A new study found 90,000 children in metro Atlanta don't have access to early childhood care.More >
Jonathan Bautista, 23, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault that took place at the Masquerade Club Sunday, November 12.More >
Jonathan Bautista, 23, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault that took place at the Masquerade Club Sunday, November 12.More >
The lead detective in the case of a mother charged with murder in her son's hot-car death testified Wednesday that the mom's own security cameras caught her in a web of lies.More >
The lead detective in the case of a mother charged with murder in her son's hot-car death testified Wednesday that the mom's own security cameras caught her in a web of lies.More >
Students at a Fulton County elementary school have been evacuated following a burst pipe inside the cafeteria early Wednesday morning.More >
Students at a Fulton County elementary school have been evacuated following a burst pipe inside the cafeteria early Wednesday morning.More >
A fight between a teacher and student is caught on camera and posted on social media.More >
A fight between a teacher and student is caught on camera and posted on social media.More >
Every night for the past week, CBS46 randomly checked in a different zip code, and each neighborhood we observed, we saw the same thing: postal employees are working well into the night, delivering your mail after dark.More >
Every night for the past week, CBS46 randomly checked in a different zip code, and each neighborhood we observed, we saw the same thing: postal employees are working well into the night, delivering your mail after dark.More >
A Kentucky man armed with a gun said he and his 150-pound dog prevented a suspected robber from running away.More >
A Kentucky man armed with a gun said he and his 150-pound dog prevented a suspected robber from running away.More >
She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and red Nike sport sandals while walking on the 1200 block of Terramont Drive in Roswell.More >
She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and red Nike sport sandals while walking on the 1200 block of Terramont Drive in Roswell.More >
Mold and leaks are just some of the things students at Kennesaw State University are complaining about at an off-campus apartment complex.More >
Mold and leaks are just some of the things students at Kennesaw State University are complaining about at an off-campus apartment complex.More >