Couple uses infant's stroller in Best Buy shoplifting spree

Police are asking for the community's help in finding a man and a woman accused of using a baby stroller to shoplift items from a Best Buy location in Henry County.

The incident happened just before 11 a.m. on November 7 at the Best Buy on Jonesboro Road in McDonough.

The couple was able to conceal several items inside the baby stroller before they pushed past security officers on their way out. No word on what they got away with.

If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact the Henry County Police Department at 770-288-8264.

