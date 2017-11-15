Man arrested in Underground quadruple shooting

Atlanta Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a quadruple shooting that left two people dead.

Jonathan Bautista, 23, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault that took place at the Masquerade Club Sunday, November 12.

Police arrested Bautista in Social Circle, Georgia around noon Wednesday. They say the suspect did not know the two victims, 21-year-old Ewell Ee Noa or 22-year-old Giovanni Diaz.

"We are trying to get his side of the story," said an official with APD. "We've heard from other eye witnesses that he was displeased with some of the folks that got on the state prior to the main act coming on."

At this time, police say they are not looking for any other suspects.

Stay tuned to CBS46 for the latest developments.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.