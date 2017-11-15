Study: Metro Atlanta lacks access to early childhood care for thousands

A new study found 90,000 children in metro Atlanta don't have access to early childhood care.

The problem centers around the fact that there are simply not enough providers in our area.

CBS46 spoke to Jasmine Egerton about the issue. Her youngest is six-years-old and in school now but for years she was dishing out hundreds of dollars a month to pay for day care.

"The cost was so high I couldn't do a full week so he went Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and I was able to get my parents to help with him the rest of the week."

On top of the cost, Egerton struggled to find a quality childcare center near her in South Fulton.

"I relocated from Jersey to Georgia so it was kind of hard to find a daycare because I moved in the middle of the year and a lot of the good ones were full."

Egerton is not alone. The education non profit called "reinvestment fund" created this interactive map. It lists every zip code in the five metro atlanta counties and details the child services available.

The group broke down the number of children in the metro under five who need child care. They then counted the number of children all the early childhood centers in our area can serve they found a huge gap.

"There's 90,000 kids in the middle...Or seats,early childcare education seats that aren't there---they're missing--that's the gap."

Even more surprising the study also found the gap exists among all income groups. Eleven percent of the areas with not enough childcare were high poverty areas. And similarly, 15 percent of the areas with a gap were areas who met the local median household income bu 100 percent or higher.

Areas like South Fulton, West Atlanta and Gwinnett County near the I-85 corridor are all lacking in childcare availability.

"Re-investment fund" hopes the map will be used by politicians and businesses to attract more childcare companies to the areas who need it the most.

