Man has $20,000 artwork stolen from Atlanta studio

For more than 50 years, Gilbert Young has let his artwork tell the story. But on this day, he had no other choice but to tell the story himself.

"As you can see, the glass was broken and the door was sitting open," says Young.

For the first time in half a century, he said someone broke into his Atlanta studio and stole one of his original pieces of art, valued at $20,000.

"And I said, God, they got the piece," says Young.

But they left behind a copy of the artwork, which included an image of hip-hop entertainer Gucci Mane, who had nothing to do with the artwork.

"Whoever has done this knew that the piece was there," says Young.

Young said the stolen art was part of a five piece collection on hip-hip, and surprisingly none of the other pieces of greater value were taken from his studio.

"It's very heartbreaking for me to be missing something that I put my heart and soul in, and then, all-of-a-sudden, it disappears," says Young.

CBS46 contacted the Atlanta Police Department about the incident and they said they are looking for leads in hopes of recovering the artwork, and as it stands, right now it certainly seems as through the thief may have known the artist.

