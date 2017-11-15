Man killed in third fatal pedestrian crash in Atlanta in less than week

A man was killed late Wednesday after he was hit by a vehicle on I-20 early Thursday morning, the third fatal crash on Atlanta highways in less than a week.

The latest crash happened just after midnight along westbound I-20 at Joseph Lowery Boulevard.

A spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department says the man ran from an eastbound lane, hopped over a barrier and was struck as he tried to run across the westbound lanes. He died after being taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the man isn't expected to face charges.

Another crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, along westbound I-20 at I-285 in DeKalb County. Police say a man, believed to be in his 40's, was struck by a van. He later died at Grady Hospital.

No charges are expected.

A third deadly crash happened on November 10 as 19 year-old Georgia Tech student Kaden Campbell was fatally struck and killed while trying to cross the Downtown Connector.

A fourth person was hit Tuesday night on southbound I-85 near University Avenue. The woman was last listed in critical condition at Grady Hospital.

GDOT released this statement regarding the recent uptick in highway fatalities across the state:

"Due to the tragic string of pedestrian fatalities on the interstate, we want to remind the traveling public of the dangers of being a pedestrian on the interstate. First and foremost, using the interstate as a pedestrian is a violation of state law. However, sometimes motorists involved in accidents become pedestrians when they exit the safety of their vehicles. If you are involved in an accident on the interstate the safest thing to do is to remain in your vehicle, call 911 and 511, and await help from law enforcement , emergency personnel or GDOT HEROs. Exiting the safety of your vehicle to check on damage or passengers in another car greatly increases your chance of serious injury or death. "

