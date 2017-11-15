WATCH: High-speed chase reaches 155 mph in Alpharetta

Caught on an Alpharetta police officer’s dash cam was a quarter million-dollar sports car flying up Georgia 400 at the fastest speed even veteran officers can remember.

The car was clocked at 155 mph, so fast the cops can barely keep up.

“I’ve been a law enforcement officer for about 18 years and this is probably the fastest speed that I’ve ever heard,” shared Officer Jason Muenzer with the Alpharetta Police Department.

At 3 a.m. Monday, the officer's dash cam video captures a McLaren sports car fly past her near Mansell Road. As she gives chase with blue lights flashing and sirens blaring, other cars at legal speed on the highway look like they are standing still.

The officer reached the max speed on her patrol car trying to stop the vehicle, and just as she was about to give up -- deeming the chase too dangerous -- the driver does stop after about 5 miles.

The officer reported the driver's eyes appeared to be glassy, he smelled like alcohol and admitted to having three shots on champagne.

The driver, Dwayne Pope, was taken to jail for DUI, speeding and failing to maintain lane. He also had an expired tag on his McLaren 720s, which retails for $288,000.

