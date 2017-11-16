Young girl struck by stray bullet while sleeping

A young girl is recovering after she was struck by a stray bullet while sleeping early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. at the home inside the Pointer Ridge subdivision on the 6000 block of Connell Road in College Park.

Police say they received a call about several shots being fired in the area. The 12 year-old girl's mother went to check on her and found that she had been shot in the leg. The girl is expected to be okay.

Police do not have any suspects in custody. They say it's the fourth time in a week that shots have been fired into a home inside the subdivision.

If you have any information about the shooting, you're asked to contact the Fulton County Police Department.

