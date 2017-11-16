Atlanta Mayoral run-off debate to be held Thursday morning

One of two high-profile events in the run-off race to become the next mayor of the city of Atlanta will take place Thursday morning.

Run-off candidates Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood will square off in a debate hosted by the Atlanta Press Club. The debate begins at 10 a.m.

A second event will take place on November 28 at the Carter Center in Atlanta. Cathy Woolard, the woman who finished third in the mayoral election, will host the event.

Woolard says she plans to push the candidates on the issues and their values.

"What's their vision for the city again and not something scripted," said Woolard. "I want to hear 'what are you trying to do with this office that you have the power to shape our city for the next four to eight years."

Woolard says she'll also grill the candidates on transportation issues in the city. The upcoming forum is billed as 'invitation only' for Woolard's supporters.

The run-off election between the candidates will be held on December 5.

