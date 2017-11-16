Pastor shoots intruder who was trying to enter his home

Investigators do not plan to file charges against a pastor who shot an intruder Thursday morning as the man was breaking into his house, authorities said.

Cherokee County deputies responded to a call of a burglary in progress at the home on Santa Fe Trail at about 2:40 a.m. When deputies arrived, they located the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Donavan Simmons, in the backyard of the home with a gunshot wound to the head.

Simmons was transported to a hospital, where he was in stable condition, said Sgt. Marianne Kelley of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, adding that charges are pending against him.

The homeowner, identified by neighbors as the pastor of a Baptist church in Bartow County, told detectives he heard noises in home and realized someone was trying to make entry into his basement. He fired a gun in the general direction of the suspect, and a bullet struck the intruder in the head, Kelley said.

No one in the home was injured.

