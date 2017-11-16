Suspect shot during Cherokee County burglary

A suspect has been shot during a burglary at a home in Cherokee County early Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. at a home on Santa Fe Trail near Alabama Road in Woodstock.

Not much is known about what happened but police say the suspect was not shot by officers. The condition of the suspect is unknown at this time.

Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.