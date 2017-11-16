Husband gets 10 years for attacking wife

A man who beat his wife in an argument has been sentenced to a decade in prison for the crime.

Cobb County District Attorney Vic Reynolds, in a news release Wednesday, said a jury last week found 29-year-old Juan Carlos Alvarez guilty of eight charges: aggravated assault-family violence, false imprisonment, terroristic threats, three counts of simple battery-family violence, felony obstruction of a police officer and false report of a crime.

Cobb Police were dispatched to the couple's home in Marietta on June 12, 2016, after Alvarez called emergency services and falsely reported that his wife had assaulted him.

On Monday, Cobb Superior Court Judge C. LaTain Kell sentenced Alvarez to 20 years, with 10 years to serve in prison and the balance on probation.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.