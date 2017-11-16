Georgia state Rep. Amy Carter announces resignation

State Rep. Amy Carter is resigning to take a position with the Technical College System of Georgia.

In a news release Wednesday, the Republican from Valdosta announced her resignation from the Georgia House of Representatives effective Dec. 31.

Carter currently represents District 175, which includes Brooks County and portions of Lowndes and Thomas counties. She was elected as the district's first female representative in 2006 and says it's been an honor to serve for the past 11 years.

Upon her resignation, she will become executive director of advancement at the TCSG. An official start date has not been announced.

