Fire breaks out at abandoned apartment complex

By WGCL Digital Team
CHAMBLEE, GA (CBS46) -

Crews are on the scene of a fire at an abandoned apartment complex in DeKalb County.

The blaze broke out at the Shallowford Arms apartment complex on the 3600 block of Shallowford Road in Chamblee.

No word on what caused the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

