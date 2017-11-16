Remembering famous stadium demolitions ahead of Georgia Dome implosion

The Georgia Dome is scheduled to be imploded on Nov. 20 at 7:30 a.m.

The Atlanta landmark has been home to many great events, and is the only venue to host the Super Bowl, NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four and the Summer Olympics. Sadly, we'll see it go on Monday, but before we do, let's remember some OTHER famous stadiums no longer with us.

Shea Stadium, Flushing, New York

Historic Shea Stadium was the longtime home for the New York Metropolitans baseball team, but for a brief period in history, Shea was also the home to the New York Jets, New York Giants and the New York Yankees. Oh, and it was also the site where The Beatles kicked off their 1965 North American tour.

St. Louis Arena, St. Louis, Missouri

The St. Louis Arena was home to the St. Louis Blues of the National Hockey League until 1994, and was widely known as one of the loudest arenas to play in.

The Omni Coliseum, Atlanta, Georgia

The Highlight Factory was home to the Atlanta Hawks, hosting the Human Highlight Reel himself, Dominique Wilkins. The site also hosted the 1977 NCAA Division 1 Men's Basketball tournament and volleyball during the 1996 Summer Olympic Games.

Fulton County Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Home to both the Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Falcons, the Launching Pad was home to the Braves 1995 World Series victory, as well as Hank Aaron's historic 715th career home run.

Texas Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Texas Stadium was home to America's Team, the Dallas Cowboys, for almost four decades before it was imploded and Jerry World was constructed. One weird fact, the hole in the roof was initially going to house a retractable roof, but the mechanism was too heavy for the roof to support.

The Kingdome, Seattle, Washington

The Kingdome in Seattle was once home to the Seahawks, Mariners and SuperSonics.

Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, New York

The House that Ruth Built needs no introduction, but one of the cathedrals of baseball once housed both the Yankees and Giants. Possibly one of the most revered and decorated stadiums in all of American sports was brought down to make room for the new Yankee Stadium.

