Why is Georgia Dome being imploded on a Monday?

The countdown is on to Demolition Day in downtown Atlanta.

All this talk about imploding the Georgia Dome, which sit just a few feet away from the brand new, billion-dollar Mercedes-Benz Stadium, has become a bit comical for resident Jimmy Mack.

"They want to do it on Monday vs. Sunday. I guess it’s a church thing or whatever have you," says Mack.

He and others want to know why Monday? After all, Atlanta United’s season is over and the Falcons and Hawks are out of town on Sunday.

"I’d probably say Sunday because there would be fewer people and it would be easier to see, to watch," says tourist Julie Nelson. "But I like to watch stuff like that."

"Don’t tell anyone, just do it," says a laughing Mack. "That’s how you surprise everybody, just do it. The hell with Monday or Sunday, just push the button."

But we found out there’s a good reason for waiting until Monday.

Nature Boy, Ric Flair and 8,000 others are expected this weekend at the Georgia World Congress Center next door to the Dome for the Heroes and Villains Fan Fest.

And, of course, there’s also this:

"The reality is we have redevelopment plans for the site where the Georgia Dome exists. We’re planning for a four-star luxury hotel, so site preparation needs to get underway to make way for that hotel," says Georgia Dome spokesperson Jennifer Lemaster. "In addition, the Falcons have planned a Home Depot Backyard, so both of those projects need to get underway quickly."

So what does Mack think about all of this?

"I think I’m the wrong person to ask this because I’m not serious," says Mack.

Once the Dome is down on Monday, it will take months to remove the debris and rubble from the area. Officials told me they're a bit worried, but confident all will go well.

