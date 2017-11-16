Some Atlanta Public Schools employees to stay home without pay during holiday

How about a Thanksgiving holiday without pay for a lot of Atlanta school workers? Fulton County’s problems assessing property taxes means a cash crisis for Fulton County and Atlanta Public Schools.

Too little cash means not paying everyone.

A total of 1,200 city of Atlanta school workers will be staying home next Monday and Tuesday. Home without pay for the moment.

The school superintendent, Meria Carstarphen, promised students and teachers would not be harmed by Fulton County’s failure to get the property tax digest approved by state auditors. Instead, she’s taking two furlough days herself, along with the rest of the central office, custodians and part-time employees.

Schools will be closed all week for Thanksgiving so the stay-at-home workers will not affect students.

The system plans to pay for those two days in January after Fulton County taxpayers should have received their bills and paid their taxes.

CBS46 talked to one of the central office staff members. He’s calling his mortgage company and telling them to hurry up and pay the taxes out of escrow to get the money moving as fast as possible.

Employees harmed by this delay in pay wanted to know why the school system can’t take out a loan. The answer is on the school board’s web site. They can’t until they pay the current $100 million loan in full.

That loan, by the way, is costing the district almost half a million dollars in interest and fees.

