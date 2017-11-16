911 dispatcher fired after arrest for DUI

A 911 dispatcher was fired from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department following an arrest for driving under the influence.

On Nov. 11, Laura Ricketts ran a red light at the intersection of Hull Street and Broad Street and hit two vehicles, according to the department.

Officials say when officers arrived at the scene, Ricketts was sitting in the passenger side of the car, although witnesses say she was the only person in the car and was the driver.

Police say Ricketts had a strong odor of alcohol, was unsteady on her feet and was not able to tell officers what occurred at the scene.

She was arrested for DUI and taken to the Clarke County Jail.

Police say Ricketts was fired from the department on Nov. 13 because of the incident.

