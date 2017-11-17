Man shot to death on porch after returning home from work

Over the past year, Better Call Harry has gotten many complaints about a Duluth car dealership. Georgia's Attorney General has since filed a lawsuit against Gwinnett Mitsubishi and its sister dealership, Gwinnett Suzuki.More >
A man has been arrested after he flipped off a police officer and allegedly tried to pull a knife on him during a traffic stop in Duluth.More >
A networking event in Gwinnett County offers an interesting twist: a chance to meet a black person.More >
Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road and SR 120 can be a nightmare for some drivers. To reduce congestion, Gwinnett County commissioners recently approved plans to add dual left-turn lanes, re-time traffic lights and add sidewalks.More >
If you order a package through Amazon Prime and it doesn't come by 8 p.m. on the day it's due, a former mail carrier says customers get secret perks.More >
The driver of a pickup displaying an expletive-filled message to President Donald Trump and his supporters in the Houston area was arrested Thursday on an outstanding warrant.More >
A newly discovered object from another star system that's passing through ours is shaped like a giant pink fire extinguisher.More >
All this talk about imploding the Georgia Dome, which sit just a few feet away from the brand new, billion-dollar Mercedes-Benz Stadium, has become a bit comical for resident Jimmy Mack. He and others want to know why Monday?More >
