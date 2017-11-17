Man shot to death on porch after returning home from work

The victim has been identified as George Young. (Source: Family)

Police are searching for a shooter who killed a man overnight as he returned home from work.

The incident happened around midnight at a home on Montauk Hill Drive in Buford.

Police say the victim had just returned home from his job as a security officer. Several family members inside the home then heard gun shots and ran outside to see what was happening.

The suspect fled the scene. No description of the suspect has been provided.

The victim, 43-year-old George Young, was pronounced dead at the scene. He leaves behind a wife and three children, ages 17, 13 and eight.

"My heart just bleeds for my children as a mom, you know. I don’t know how I’m going to do it by myself,” said widow Tia Young.

Young is dealing with so many emotions right now as detectives try to figure out who shot her husband of almost 23 years as he returned home from work overnight.

“I heard two loud gunshots. I thought it was gunshots. I wasn’t sure what it was,” she said.

Her brother opened the front door and found George collapsed on the front porch. He ran back in and told his sister to call 911.

“I said, ‘Why?’ He said just call 911. I said, ‘What is it? Is somebody shot?’ He said, ‘Yes.’ I said, ‘Who?’ And he said, ‘George.’”

Young said George was loved by everyone. She says he worked two jobs to support his family. His side job was as private security for celebrities and events.

Even though he worked sixty to seventy hours a week, his son’s say their dad always managed to find one-on-one time to spend with them.

“He always encouraged me, support me, always someone that I’d go to to talk to,” 17-year-old Dy-Lin said.

"We know he was coming home from a late-evening shift at an area outside of Gwinnett County. I was told that his occupation is security, but exactly what that entails, I'm not sure at this time," said Gwinnett County PD Corporal Michele Pihera.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, you're asked to contact Gwinnett County Police at 770-513-5300.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.