Man shot to death on porch after returning home from work

Police are searching for a shooter who killed a man overnight as he returned home from work.

The incident happened around midnight at a home on Montauk Hill Drive in Buford.

Police say the victim had just returned home from his job as a security officer. Several family members inside the home then heard gun shots and ran outside to see what was happening.

The suspect fled the scene. No description of the suspect has been provided.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately known.

"We know he was coming home from a late-evening shift at an area outside of Gwinnett County. I was told that his occupation is security, but exactly what that entails, I'm not sure at this time," said Gwinnett County PD Corporal Michele Pihera.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, you're asked to contact Gwinnett County Police at 770-513-5300.

