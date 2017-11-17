Video shows brother hugging little sister after tough day at school

If you order a package through Amazon Prime and it doesn't come by 8 p.m. on the day it's due, a former mail carrier says customers get secret perks.More >
If you order a package through Amazon Prime and it doesn't come by 8 p.m. on the day it's due, a former mail carrier says customers get secret perks.More >
Police are searching for a shooter who killed a man overnight as he returned home from work.More >
Police are searching for a shooter who killed a man overnight as he returned home from work.More >
The driver of a pickup displaying an expletive-filled message to President Donald Trump and his supporters in the Houston area was arrested Thursday on an outstanding warrant.More >
The driver of a pickup displaying an expletive-filled message to President Donald Trump and his supporters in the Houston area was arrested Thursday on an outstanding warrant.More >
A newly discovered object from another star system that's passing through ours is shaped like a giant pink fire extinguisher.More >
A newly discovered object from another star system that's passing through ours is shaped like a giant pink fire extinguisher.More >
All this talk about imploding the Georgia Dome, which sit just a few feet away from the brand new, billion-dollar Mercedes-Benz Stadium, has become a bit comical for resident Jimmy Mack. He and others want to know why Monday?More >
All this talk about imploding the Georgia Dome, which sit just a few feet away from the brand new, billion-dollar Mercedes-Benz Stadium, has become a bit comical for resident Jimmy Mack. He and others want to know why Monday?More >