Two facing aggravated assault charges for attack on motorist - CBS46 News

Two facing aggravated assault charges for attack on motorist

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: Marietta Police Department Source: Marietta Police Department
MARIETTA, GA (CBS46) -

A man and woman are facing felony charges of aggravated assault following an attack on a motorist in September.

Danielle Holman and Darron Webb are accused of assaulting Douglas McConnell during a road rage incident at the intersection of Roswell and Fairground streets in Marietta on September 30.

According to police, McConnell and Webb were involved in an altercation when Webb allegedly hit McConnell over the head with a tire iron. 

Holman was arrested earlier this week while Webb was arrested on Thursday. Both are facing felony charges of aggravated assault. Holman is facing additional charges of tampering with evidence and obstruction.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46

  • Metro Atlanta CrimeMore>>

  • Body of Atlanta trap rapper found

    Body of Atlanta trap rapper found

    Saturday, November 18 2017 12:00 PM EST2017-11-18 17:00:00 GMT
    Edward Reeves and Kendrick StokesEdward Reeves and Kendrick Stokes

    Authorities say the body of 29-year-old Edward Reeves, who also went by Bambino Gold, was found Friday evening in a wooded area.

    More >

    Authorities say the body of 29-year-old Edward Reeves, who also went by Bambino Gold, was found Friday evening in a wooded area.

    More >

  • Suspects on the run after shooting and injuring two police officers

    Suspects on the run after shooting and injuring two police officers

    Saturday, November 18 2017 11:42 AM EST2017-11-18 16:42:21 GMT
    Alondra Rodriguez and Marcos Garcia Tovar (Source: Gaineville Police Department)Alondra Rodriguez and Marcos Garcia Tovar (Source: Gaineville Police Department)

    Authorities say officers were responding to a 911 call for a suspicious man in the Athens Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard area who was engaged in a domestic dispute with a woman. 

    More >

    Authorities say officers were responding to a 911 call for a suspicious man in the Athens Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard area who was engaged in a domestic dispute with a woman. 

    More >

  • One dead in Norcross, suspect on the loose

    One dead in Norcross, suspect on the loose

    Saturday, November 18 2017 11:20 AM EST2017-11-18 16:20:49 GMT
    (Source: WGCL)(Source: WGCL)

    The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the early morning hours of Nov. 18. Officers responding to an unrelated matter heard gunshots around 4 a.m. at the Rockbridge Court Apartment in unincorporated Norcross. During a search of the apartment complex, a male victim with a gunshot wound to the arm approached the officers. The surviving victim was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. Officials have not released information regarding his c...

    More >

    The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the early morning hours of Nov. 18. Officers responding to an unrelated matter heard gunshots around 4 a.m. at the Rockbridge Court Apartment in unincorporated Norcross. During a search of the apartment complex, a male victim with a gunshot wound to the arm approached the officers. The surviving victim was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. Officials have not released information regarding his c...

    More >
    •   