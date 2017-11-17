Al Franken cancels Atlanta appearance after kissing, groping allegations

Minnesota Sen. Al Franken has canceled an upcoming appearance at an Atlanta book festival after a Los Angeles radio anchor accused him of forcibly kissing her and groping her during a 2006 USO tour.

The Democrat is accused of forcibly kissing radio host Leeann Tweeden while both were on a USO tour in 2006 - prior to Franken's time in the Senate.

Franken was also photographed posing with his hands over Tweeden's breasts as she slept. Franken has issued an apology.

His sold-out appearance at the Marcus Jewish Community Center's book festival was scheduled for Monday.

