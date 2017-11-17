AJ's father to begin psychological counseling

CBS46 has learned the father of a child in need of kidneys is set to begin psychological counseling Monday.

Anthony Dickerson is anxious to donate one of his kidneys to his 2-year-old son AJ. AJ was born prematurely with no functioning kidneys.

"It's a lot of frustration and pain seeing my son in this situation," said Dickerson.

Dickerson was arrested for a parole violation days before AJ was set to get his kidney.

"They stopped me, found a gun in the car that wasn't mine, I got locked up cause I'm not supposed to be around any guns," said Dickerson.

The transplant was halted and AJ got sicker and contracted Peritonitis Pneumonia. He is still fighting an infection and getting antibiotics with his dialysis treatments.

Now Dickerson is undergoing pre-surgical evaluations. Doctors say its just as important to take care of the living kidney donor as the child.

You can contribute to Baby AJ's GoFundMe account here.

