Crews prepare for Georgia Dome implosion

Crews worked outside the Georgia Dome Friday morning, preparing for the implosion scheduled for Monday.



While these workers were putting the final touches to protect a nearby fountain, Falcons fans are taking in their final moments to see the dome.

"A lot of things happened in that dome," said Carttrell Coleman.

Coleman says the Georgia Dome is an Atlanta landmark and he's capturing what he can on his camera.

"I'm taking pictures of the last days of the Georgia Dome," said Coleman.

On Monday the dome will be reduced to rubble. Demolition crews will use 48-hundred pounds of explosives to knock it down.

"Man, my heart is going to drop just as fast. Hahahha. Hopefully tears wont fall as fast," said Jantzen Kendall.

Kendall is a lifelong Falcons fan who says the dome's implosion marks the end of an era in Atlanta as well as the start of something special.

"'It's a little painful to see it go. But i know what the future holds so I'm okay with the move," said Kendall.

The move next door to the Mercedes-Benz stadium which is new home of the Falcons and Atlanta's newest landmark.

