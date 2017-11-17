MARTA officer involved in car crash - CBS46 News

MARTA officer involved in car crash

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
John Waid (Source: Atlanta Police Department) John Waid (Source: Atlanta Police Department)
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

CBS46 has learned a MARTA officer has been involved in a car crash.

The accident occurred at Fairburn Road near Thompson Drive.

Authorities say the officer was part of a funeral procession when van struck him.

The officer was thrown from his motorcycle and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

John Waid was driving the van that hit the officer. Police say he exited the vehicle and became involved in a physical altercation with several nearby residents.

The 52-year-old is facing charges for interrupting a funeral procession, having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle, and failing to stop at a stop sign.

