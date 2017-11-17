MARTA officer involved in car crash

Authorities say the body of 29-year-old Edward Reeves, who also went by Bambino Gold, was found Friday evening in a wooded area.More >
Authorities say officers were responding to a 911 call for a suspicious man in the Athens Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard area who was engaged in a domestic dispute with a woman.More >
The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the early morning hours of Nov. 18. Officers responding to an unrelated matter heard gunshots around 4 a.m. at the Rockbridge Court Apartment in unincorporated Norcross. During a search of the apartment complex, a male victim with a gunshot wound to the arm approached the officers. The surviving victim was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. Officials have not released information regarding his c...More >
CBS46 has learned a MARTA officer has been involved in a car crash at Fairburn Road near Thompson Drive.More >
A man and woman are facing felony charges of aggravated assault following an attack on a motorist in September.More >
CBS46 has learned a MARTA officer has been involved in a car crash at Fairburn Road near Thompson Drive.More >
Crews worked outside the Georgia Dome Friday morning, preparing for the implosion scheduled for Monday.More >
CBS46 has learned the father of a child in need of kidneys is set to begin psychological counseling Monday.More >
How about a Thanksgiving holiday without pay for a lot of Atlanta school workers? Fulton County’s problems assessing property taxes means a cash crisis for Fulton County and Atlanta Public Schools.More >
Georgia's highways can be dangerous for drivers, but even more so for people who are standing on interstates, sometimes with fatal consequences.More >
If you order a package through Amazon Prime and it doesn't come by 8 p.m. on the day it's due, a former mail carrier says customers get secret perks.More >
Last year, Justin Havard was convicted and sentenced to eight years in prison for killing an infant in 2013 in Jasper, Texas. Now, he’s out of prison after serving just 13 months.More >
The internet is not happy. Why? Because a little kid allegedly destroyed $1,300 worth of makeup.More >
Police are searching for a shooter who killed a man overnight as he returned home from work.More >
Authorities say officers were responding to a 911 call for a suspicious man in the Athens Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard area who was engaged in a domestic dispute with a woman.More >
