Smyrna delays vote on strict hands-free phone call law

The University System of Georgia Board of Regents has completed their review of Kennesaw State University President Sam Olens' actions, as well as that of the school, following the controversial episode involving five cheerleaders who kneeled during the national anthem.More >
The University System of Georgia Board of Regents has completed their review of Kennesaw State University President Sam Olens' actions, as well as that of the school, following the controversial episode involving five cheerleaders who kneeled during the national anthem.More >
Planning to head out of town for the Thanksgiving holiday? You've got plenty of company.More >
Planning to head out of town for the Thanksgiving holiday? You've got plenty of company.More >
Justin Cox is believed to still be armed with a handgun and is not yet in custody.More >
Justin Cox is believed to still be armed with a handgun and is not yet in custody.More >
The Smyrna city council has postponed their vote on a new hands-free driving rule to December 5.More >
The Smyrna city council has postponed their vote on a new hands-free driving rule to December 5.More >
A Marietta man who killed a college student responding to a Craigslist ad has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.More >
A Marietta man who killed a college student responding to a Craigslist ad has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.More >
Canadian woman was sentenced to three years in prison after her 7-year-old son died from a treatable throat infection.More >
Canadian woman was sentenced to three years in prison after her 7-year-old son died from a treatable throat infection.More >
A young boy who was nearly choked to death by his own father gets a happy ending to his story, for himself and his siblings.More >
A young boy who was nearly choked to death by his own father gets a happy ending to his story, for himself and his siblings.More >
It was quite a surprise for drivers along I-24 near the Georgia-Tennessee border early Monday morning as three elephants were seen grazing along the side of the highway.More >
It was quite a surprise for drivers along I-24 near the Georgia-Tennessee border early Monday morning as three elephants were seen grazing along the side of the highway.More >
As residents in Atlanta prepared to say goodbye to the Georgia Dome, we're hearing about special memories from inside the 25-year-old stadium.More >
As residents in Atlanta prepared to say goodbye to the Georgia Dome, we're hearing about special memories from inside the 25-year-old stadium.More >
A woman was killed late Monday after a stabbing in Atlanta.More >
A woman was killed late Monday after a stabbing in Atlanta.More >