Smyrna votes Monday on strict hands-free phone call law

If Smyrna passes a new hands-free law Monday, it will officially be the most strict city in the entire state of Georgia when it comes to ticketing for distracted driving.

Secretly recording drivers in Smyrna traffic, it didn't take our cameras long to see dozens of people who would have been ticketed if this law took effect Friday. The new rule would make it illegal to talk with the phone up to your ear, or to hold to a phone in your hand for any reason, even while stopped at a light.

Mayor pro tem Derek Norton explains there is one exception: "There's a one touch, one swipe rule. That's a fix we put in the ordinance as recent as last night."

He said you can press one button to answer a call, but the rest has to be hands free somehow. Affixing the phone to a dashboard or windshield are both ways to make a call without getting a ticket.

Smyrna police say they need this extra law because the current rules against texting and driving in Georgia are unenforceable. Right now, if they pull someone over for texting, that driver can say they were just dialing to make a phone call and it's hard to prove otherwise.

There are about 10 states that have similar hands-free laws. Georgia lawmakers are considering a similar law to vote on next year.

