Smyrna votes Monday on strict hands-free phone call law

If Smyrna passes a new hands-free law Monday, it will officially be the most strict city in the entire state of Georgia when it comes to ticketing for distracted driving.More >
A man and woman are facing felony charges of aggravated assault following an attack on a motorist in September.More >
A man who beat his wife in an argument has been sentenced to a decade in prison for the crime.More >
A Kennesaw Police officer is being hailed as a hero after he came to the rescue of a mother who was struggling with her two children.More >
One day after we showed you a Kennesaw apartment with apparent mold, CBS 46 is uncovering more problems at the Kennesaw complex that rents to students.More >
If you order a package through Amazon Prime and it doesn't come by 8 p.m. on the day it's due, a former mail carrier says customers get secret perks.More >
Last year, Justin Havard was convicted and sentenced to eight years in prison for killing an infant in 2013 in Jasper, Texas. Now, he’s out of prison after serving just 13 months.More >
The internet is not happy. Why? Because a little kid allegedly destroyed $1,300 worth of makeup.More >
Police are searching for a shooter who killed a man overnight as he returned home from work.More >
Authorities say officers were responding to a 911 call for a suspicious man in the Athens Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard area who was engaged in a domestic dispute with a woman.More >
