Couple arrested, involved in shoot out with police

The Gainesville Police Department have located and arrested two suspects involved in a shootout with officers.

Sergeant Kevin Holbrook said 20-year-old Marcos Garcia Tovar and Alondra Rodriguez were taken into custody at a relatives' residence in the early morning hours of Nov. 19.

"Police surrounded the residence at which point both subjects exited peacefully and cooperatively," he said.

Authorities said officers responded to a 911 call for a suspicious man at the Burger King on Athens Street who was engaged in a domestic dispute with a woman.

The 911 caller said the man was dragging the female down the road.

The first responding officer was physically attacked by Tovar while trying to diffuse the situation. During the altercation Rodriguez approached the officer from behind and struck him in the head with a gun.

Soon after a second officer arrived on the scene and both suspects opened fire before fleeing the area on foot.

Both officers were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening wounds.

"This is a sad and all too often reminder of the dangers our officers face on a daily basis," said Holbrook.

Rodriguez and Tovar are wanted for aggravated assault.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.



