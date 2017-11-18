Couple arrested, involved in shoot out with police

Authorities say three men entered Barcelona Wine Bar around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday and tied up employees with electrical tape.More >
Authorities say three men entered Barcelona Wine Bar around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday and tied up employees with electrical tape.More >
Authorities say the man was shot in the chest Sunday morning at a residence on the 160 block of Nathan Road SW.More >
Authorities say the man was shot in the chest Sunday morning at a residence on the 160 block of Nathan Road SW.More >
Authorities said officers responded to a 911 call for a suspicious man at the Burger King on Athens Street who was engaged in a domestic dispute with a woman.More >
Authorities said officers responded to a 911 call for a suspicious man at the Burger King on Athens Street who was engaged in a domestic dispute with a woman.More >
The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the early morning hours of Nov. 18.More >
The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the early morning hours of Nov. 18.More >
Charles Manson, the hippie cult leader who became the hypnotic-eyed face of evil across America after orchestrating the gruesome murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others in Los Angeles during the summer of 1969, has died.More >
Charles Manson, the hippie cult leader who became the hypnotic-eyed face of evil across America after orchestrating the gruesome murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others in Los Angeles during the summer of 1969, has died.More >
Authorities say three men entered Barcelona Wine Bar around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday and tied up employees with electrical tape.More >
Authorities say three men entered Barcelona Wine Bar around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday and tied up employees with electrical tape.More >
Tesla's new Roadster has some impressive numbers. But with a price on par with a Bentley or Aston Martin, the question is, can it deliver on the kind of luxury and drivability those buyers expect?More >
Tesla's new Roadster has some impressive numbers. But with a price on par with a Bentley or Aston Martin, the question is, can it deliver on the kind of luxury and drivability those buyers expect?More >
Overall Chelsea Jackson is the 20th Emory student to join the list of scholars who have studied abroad at the University of Oxford in England.More >
Overall Chelsea Jackson is the 20th Emory student to join the list of scholars who have studied abroad at the University of Oxford in England.More >