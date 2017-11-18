Deputy taken to hospital, hit by driver on GA 400

A Forsyth County Sheriff Deputy is in the hospital after his vehicle was struck on the GA 400.

Authorities say Deputy First Class Rod Reeves was sitting in his patrol car near Majors Road working traffic enforcement.

He was taken to an area hospital to treat non-life threatening injuries.

Aaron Riley Russell was driving the 2005 Ford Explorer that struck the deputy.

The 27-year-old was driving on a suspended and revoked Georgia Driver's License. He is considered a habitual violator, and suspected of driving under the influence at the time of the incident.

The crash is being investigated by Georgia State Patrol.

