Famed AC/DC guitarist Malcolm Young has passed

The legendary guitarist and co-founder of rock band AC/DC passed away at the age of 64.

"With enormous dedication and commitment he was the driving force behind the band," the band said on its website. "As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man. He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted."

Young was the pioneering rock band's rhythm guitarist from 1973, which is when the band was formed, until 2014.

In September 2014 Young left the band after being diagnosed with dementia.

His nephew Stevie Young took over as the band's rhythm guitarist.

His family says Young passed away Saturday with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife O'Linda and two children.

"He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever. Malcolm, job well done."

