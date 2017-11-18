One dead in Norcross, suspect on the loose

The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the early morning hours of Nov. 18.

Officers responding to an unrelated matter heard gunshots around 4 a.m. at the Rockbridge Court Apartment in unincorporated Norcross.

During a search of the apartment complex, a male victim with a gunshot wound to the arm approached the officers.

The surviving victim was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. Officials have not released information regarding his condition.

A second male victim was found with a fatal gunshot wound.

Police are canvassing the area in search of witnesses and a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

