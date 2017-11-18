UGA student leads police on high speed chase, Snapchats the entire pursuit

Just before 3 a.m. Thursday morning, Athens-Clarke County Police were in pursuit of a pick up truck tearing down South Miledge Avenue, reaching speeds over 100 miles an hour.

"Running a few red lights," said the police officer as he chased 19-year-old Ty Wilkerson.

Wilkerson continued to speed down the road until eventually losing control of the vehicle.

Cops converged on the scene with guns drawn.

"Get out on the ground, hands up, get out on the ground, get on the ground now, get down, put your hands up, put your hands up," yelled an officer.

The student was hauled off in handcuffs.

He appeared visibly out of it, but managed to ask to see the mess he caused.

Wilkerson is seen in police body cam footage asking can he turn around to see what he did.

"I just want to see what I did. Can I see what I did? Sir, can I please see all the cars that I hit?"

He is facing charges for possession of fake ID, DUI, reckless driving, interfering with traffic control signs, fleeing, attempting to elude police and more.

