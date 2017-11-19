Bar reopens after fatal robbery, suspects still on the run

It's been one week since robbers shot and killed Manager Chelsea Beller at Barcelona Wine Bar on Howell Mill.

Atlanta Police say they're stepping up patrols in the area as they try to track down Beller's killers.

"We have stepped up our efforts in that corridor since last weekend's incident to help increase public safety for all who live, work and conduct business in the area. Security specific to the re-opening of their business would be a question for them."

Police have increased the reward for information leading to the arrests of the suspects who are responsible for the robbery and fatal shooting.

Crime Stoppers Atlanta has increased the reward to $7,000.

911 recordings released Nov. 22 show police got to the scene within six minutes of the first call, which came moments after the robbers entered the restaurant.

Authorities say three men rushed into the Barcelona Wine Bar at about 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 19, and tied up employees with electrical tape.

Beller, was forced to open the safe, and then she was shot. The 29-year-old was hit in the shoulder and later died from the injury.

Another 911 recording from a parking lot security guard describes how the three men robbed a Lyft driver of his white car to get away. Police later found it abandoned in a different neighborhood.

Atlanta police did not provide the portion of surveillance video showing when Beller was shot. It remains unknown how and why the shooting occurred, or why robbers let the rest of the employees live.

Barcelona Wine Bar General Manager Eric Ferraro provided CBS46 the following statement:

"All of our employees are really like an extended family -- this loss is a horrible tragedy and it has shaken all of us. As this investigation gets underway, we are working closely with the Atlanta police to help them with the investigation. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with her family and our team."

Beller's funeral was held November 24 at H.M. Patterson & Son, Arlington Chapel, in Atlanta.

A GoFundMe account has been setup to support the Chelsea Beller Memorial Fund.

Surveillance video from robbery

