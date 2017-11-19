One dead, another injured in robbery

Police are investigating a robbery at a popular Midtown bar that resulted in one death.

Authorities say three men entered Barcelona Wine Bar around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday and tied up employees with electrical tape.

Chelsea Beller was forced upstairs to open the safe and shot. The 29-year-old was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Another female victim was shot in the shoulder.

Barcelona Wine Bar General Manager Eric Ferraro provided CBS46 the following statement:

"All of our employees are really like an extended family -- this loss is a horrible tragedy and it has shaken all of us. As this investigation gets underway, we are working closely with the Atlanta police to help them with the investigation. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with her family and our team."

The investigation is ongoing.

