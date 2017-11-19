Surveillance video released in Barcelona Wine Bar fatal shooting, reward increased

Police have increased the reward for information leading to the arrests of the suspects who are responsible for the robbery and fatal shooting of an employee at a Midtown bar.

Crime Stoppers Atlanta has increased the reward to $7,000.

Authorities say three men entered Barcelona Wine Bar around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday and tied up employees with electrical tape.

Chelsea Beller was forced upstairs to open the safe and shot. The 29-year-old Beller was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Another female victim was shot in the shoulder.

Barcelona Wine Bar General Manager Eric Ferraro provided CBS46 the following statement:

"All of our employees are really like an extended family -- this loss is a horrible tragedy and it has shaken all of us. As this investigation gets underway, we are working closely with the Atlanta police to help them with the investigation. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with her family and our team."

The investigation is ongoing.

A GoFundMe account has been setup to support the Chelsea Beller Memorial Fund.

Surveillance video from robbery

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.