Man calls EMS after being shot in the chest

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

A 50-year-old man managed to call for help after being shot.

Authorities say the man was shot in the chest Sunday morning at a residence on the 160 block of Nathan Road SW.

The victim was transported to to a nearby hospital conscious and breathing.

The investigation is ongoing. 

