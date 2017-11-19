First black Emory University student selected as Rhodes Scholar

A senior at Emory University is among 32 American college students selected as a 2018 Rhodes Scholar, and makes history as the first black student selected from the university.

Overall Chelsea Jackson is the 20th Emory student to join the list of scholars who have studied abroad at the University of Oxford in England.

"I am immediately blessed to be selected," said Jackson in a press release. "Just the resources available and the opportunity to live outside the U.S. and interact and learn from scholars throughout the world in immense."

Jackson is studying political science and African American Studies.

She is involved with the Emory chapter of the NAACP, and is a co-founder of Atlanta Black Students United, which is a group of black student representatives from colleges throughout metro Atlanta.

While at Oxford, she will pursue a master's degree in criminology.

"I want to learn how race and politics play out in other countries' criminal justice systems to see how that shapes their world view, and to consider new ideas and ways to solve problems that I have not though of yet," said Jackson. "The more empirical ideas I can learn, the more I can see how things are done elsewhere, it means I can be a better activist and propose better solutions."

Since 1976 women have been eligible to apply for the scholarship which covers expenses for two or three years of study at Oxford.

Secretary of the Rhodes Trust Elliot F. Gerson considers the scholarship to be "the oldest and best known award for international study, and arguably the most famous academic award available to American college graduates."

Approximately 546 women have been awarded the scholarship.

Jackson is the fourth female student at Emory to do so.

