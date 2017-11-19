Georgia food bank gets surprise $10,000 check to feed hungry

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) - One of Georgia's largest food banks has received a surprise donation of $10,000.

The Valdosta Daily Times reports the nonprofit organization CareSource delivered the big check to the administrators of Second Harvest of South Georgia.

The Valdosta-based Second Harvest serves a 30-county region in southern Georgia. The food bank's chief marketing officer, Eliza McCall, called the $10,000 donation Tuesday a "blessing to South Georgia." She said it's enough money to pay for about 40,000 pounds (18,144 kilograms) of food for hungry families.

CareSource aims to help people improve their health and overall well-being. The nonprofit began operating in Georgia over the summer, but has been active longer in other states.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.