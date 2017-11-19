Donna Brazile in Atlanta for book tour

Donna Brazile was in town Sunday for a book signing.

The former campaign manager was promoting her new book, "Hacks, the Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns that Put Donald Trump in the White House."

During her visit, she addressed recent allegations of Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign being rigged. Brazile also spoke about Russia in reference to them not only trying to steal our data, but also seeking to destroy the democracy and weaken the United States.

The event was held at Centennial Olympic Park.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.