Police: Warrant issued for man accused of fatally shooting woman inside vehicle

Marietta Police have issued a warrant for a man they say fatally shot a woman, Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to a shots fired call near Pin Oak Court around 4 p.m. Multiple calls to 911 described a black male running from a home in the Cul-De-Sac of Pin Oak Court.

When officers arrived, they located Felicia Miller, 34, sitting in a parked 2007 Dodge Charger. Miller had multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Kennestone Hospital where she later died.

Witnesses identified the shooter as 40-year-old Justin Cox. Cox is believed to still be armed with a handgun and is not yet in custody. A warrant has been secured for his arrest charging him with murder and possession of a firearm during a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information relating to this incident or the whereabouts of Cox is urged to contact Detective Sheffield with the Marietta Police Department at 770-794-5345. If you see Mr. Cox, call 911 immediately and do not approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous.

